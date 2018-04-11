Fugitive with ties to Oregon accused of calling FBI 1,000 times arrested in California

A fugitive with ties to Oregon who is accused of calling the FBI 1,000 times was arrested in California.

The FBI reported that Shawn Frederick Weatherhead, 46, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for expired tags near Leggett, California at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The FBI asked for the public’s help locating Weatherhead last month. He was described as a transient with ties to the Springfield and Eugene areas, as well as Eureka, California and Reno, Nevada.

Agents said in early April 2017, Weatherhead threatened to kill people on at least three occasions during calls to FBI offices.

Investigators said he made 1,000 calls to the FBI’s public access line in West Virginia, as well as to FBI offices around the country. The calls were made from Oregon, California and Nevada.

An arrest warrant was issued for Weatherhead in October 2017 in California on charges of interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

Weatherhead appeared in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.

