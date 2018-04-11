Police ID woman killed in Forest Grove; public’s help sought by investigators

A case initially described as a suspicious death is now a homicide investigation in Forest Grove, according to police.

Police responded to the College Place Apartments for a welfare check on March 19. A woman was found dead in her apartment.

On Wednesday, police identified the woman as 54-year-old Cynthia Lou Belton.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team and the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory assisted in the investigation. After following up on leads and analyzing all available evidence, investigators reported Belton’s death was the result of homicidal violence.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details were released by police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information about Cynthia Lou Belton or her death is asked to contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-992-3260 or 503-629-0111.

Neighbors told FOX 12 last month Belton had lived in the apartment complex for several years and was often seen walking her dog. They said she volunteered with homeless organizations and knitted hats for children in the area.

