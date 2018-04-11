Man who agreed to pay for sex with teen at Marion Co. travel center sentenced to prison

A man who was arrested while waiting for a teen girl in the private shower room of a travel center in Marion County has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Joseph Ronald Ahre, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of purchasing sex with a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, use of a child in a sex display and attempted use of a child in a sex display.

Ahre was arrested in June 2017.

Keizer police said Ahre believed he was communicating with a 16-year-old girl through text messages, but he was really interacting with a Keizer detective posing as a girl.

Ahre agreed to give money and marijuana to the girl in exchange for sexual activity at the travel center, according to investigators. He then made a payment using PayPal.

Police said the investigation began when they became aware of a prior incident of a sexual nature that Ahre had with a girl via Skype.

Detectives said Ahre admitted to having similar online contact with other girls, as well.

Along with 12 years in prison, Ahre was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.

