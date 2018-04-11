Sheriff: Douglas Co. trio arrested in stolen vehicle case also facing drug charges

Three people arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation are also facing drug charges, according to deputies.

A Douglas County deputy spotted a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of North Main Street in Canyonville at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the driver, 22-year-old Robi Mea Cockrum of Canyonville, was located at a nearby business, questioned and taken into custody.

Two men were then stopped as they walked away from the car. Nathaniel Lee Schmidt, 23, of Myrtle Creek, and Nathaniel James Randolph, 35, of Tiller, were also arrested.

Cockrum was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of heroin. Deputies said she also had a warrant.

Schmidt is facing charges of possession of heroin and probation violation. Randolph is facing the charge of possession of methamphetamine and he also had a warrant for his arrest, according to deputies.

