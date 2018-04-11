Local woman awarded $313K after falling off friend’s zip line

Garcia-Guasch broke both her wrists and fractured five vertebrae after falling off her friend’s parents’ zip line in 2015. (Photo provided by attorney's office)

A local woman seriously hurt in a zip-lining accident has been awarded more than $313,000 in damages.

Aaliyah Garcia-Guasch, 20, broke both her wrists and fractured five vertebrae after falling off her friend’s parents’ zip line at their Mount Saint Helens home in 2015.

She now has two steel plates in each of her arms and says she’s in constant pain, adding that the injury has impacted every aspect of her life, from the types of jobs she can get to the types of shoes she can wear.

“Sometimes I can grin and bear it and sometimes I have to stop doing everything,” Garcia-Guasch said. “It just makes everything harder.”

Garcia-Guasch’s attorney, Greg Kafoury, argued that the zip line didn’t have a harness, a seat or any other necessary safety features.

He also says the family who owns the zip line bears responsibility for inviting Garcia-Guasch over and allowing her to use the zip line.

“If you invite someone else’s kid to your home for a sleepover, an overnight visit, you have an obligation to get them home safely,” Kafoury said. “And inviting them to engage in risky behavior is something you just don’t do.”

Garcia-Guasch and her attorney say they are happy with the $313,000 outcome.

