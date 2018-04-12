TVF&R crews rescue frightened dog from swollen river - KPTV - FOX 12

TVF&R crews rescue frightened dog from swollen river

Fire crews rushed to help a frightened dog Wednesday who had slipped down a 10-foot embankment.

Maya, a 3-year-old wilderness-trained Karelian Bear Dog, fell near a landing at Fanno Creek, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says.

The river was swollen and the dog was stuck in a root ball with water up to her chest.

No firefighters were hurt and Maya was not injured, the fire station says. 

Several teams, including TVF&R Water Rescue 59, Lake Oswego T211 and Tualatin police assisted with the rescue.

