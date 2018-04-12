Vikings basketball signs 10-year-old boy, service dog

Portland State University added a new name–and a furry friend–to their basketball team roster Wednesday.

10-year-old Stryder Doescher, from Bend, visited PSU with his service dog, Keebler, for a special draft day celebration with the team.

Doescher has epilepsy and suffers from connective tissue disorder that causes seizures, overly flexible joints and skin hyperextensibility.

His mother says he is a huge Vikings fan.

Team Impact, a non-profit organization, coordinated the event and made sure Doescher got to meet some of his favorite players, including the team’s mascot, Victor E. Viking.

Doescher joined the team after PSU’s Director of Athletics, Valerie Cleary, sat with him and his family during a recent practice session.

“I could tell you right then and there, he exemplifies all of the values of what it means to be a Viking,” Cleary said to draft day attendees.

Cleary said she was touched by Doescher’s relationship with Keebler.

Doescher and Keebler are always together and remind Cleary of one of the team’s core values, togetherness, she said.

Name a more iconic duo than Stryder and Keebler. @BigSkyMBB 2019 Freshman of the Year? Viks got better today. @GoTeamIMPACT pic.twitter.com/OAZGMi46dk — Portland State Men’s Basketball (@psuviksMBB) April 12, 2018

