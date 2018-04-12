Rose City Rollers, iconic derby league, needs new home

The Rose City Rollers, a Portland-based roller derby league, is in desperate need of a new home.

The league will be forced to vacate their current venue, The Hangar at Oaks Park, due to updated fire code. The new code requires the space to upgrade and install fire extinguishers.

The many teams that play for Rose City have been skating on the track at the hanger for at least 10 years.

The new space needs to be secured by July 1 and include at least 25,000 square feet. It should also have running water, something their current home, the 11,000 square foot space at Oaks Park, lacks.

The league says that because of these problems and more, they were already looking to expand.

“We’ve had a population boom in our youth skaters, and we want to make sure we can serve all those young women and girls that want to play,” Kim Stegeman, executive director of Rose City Rollers, says.

If you have or know of a property that might be a good home for the Rose City Rollers, please contact Jon Rubey with Colliers International at jon.rubey@colliers.com or contact Stegeman directly at rocketmean@rosecityrollers.com.