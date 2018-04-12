Deputies: Woman arrested after Washington Co. pursuit in stolen - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Woman arrested after Washington Co. pursuit in stolen vehicle

Danielle Hague and Wayde Silva Jr., jail booking photos (Washington County Sheriff's Office) Danielle Hague and Wayde Silva Jr., jail booking photos (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) -

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after she led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy located a stolen white 1990 Honda Civic parked in the lot of the Fred Meyer on Southwest Walker Road at around 8 p.m.

As the deputy was contacting the woman inside, she reversed the vehicle and crashed it into the patrol car. She then drove away and led deputies on a pursuit.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to end to the pursuit on Southwest Murray Boulevard near Southwest Butner Road. The stolen vehicle struck a tree as a result of the PIT maneuver.

The driver, identified as Danielle Hague of Sandy, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned that Hague had been committing retail theft with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Wayde Silva Jr. of Portland, when deputies located her in the stolen vehicle. Deputies searched the Fred Meyer and found Silva hiding in a bathroom stall.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft, criminal trespass in the second degree, and outstanding arrest warrants for abscond and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

After being discharged from the hospital, Hague was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted assault on a public safety officer, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, theft in the second degree, forging a registration, and an outstanding arrest warrant for parole violation.

