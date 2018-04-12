Deputies: Woman arrested after Washington Co. pursuit in stolen vehicle

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after she led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy located a stolen white 1990 Honda Civic parked in the lot of the Fred Meyer on Southwest Walker Road at around 8 p.m.

As the deputy was contacting the woman inside, she reversed the vehicle and crashed it into the patrol car. She then drove away and led deputies on a pursuit.

Deputies used a PIT maneuver to end to the pursuit on Southwest Murray Boulevard near Southwest Butner Road. The stolen vehicle struck a tree as a result of the PIT maneuver.

The driver, identified as Danielle Hague of Sandy, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned that Hague had been committing retail theft with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Wayde Silva Jr. of Portland, when deputies located her in the stolen vehicle. Deputies searched the Fred Meyer and found Silva hiding in a bathroom stall.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, identity theft, criminal trespass in the second degree, and outstanding arrest warrants for abscond and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

After being discharged from the hospital, Hague was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted assault on a public safety officer, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, theft in the second degree, forging a registration, and an outstanding arrest warrant for parole violation.

