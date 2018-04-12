Deputies: Woman arrested after Washington Co. pursuit in stolen vehicle

Sarah and Jennifer Hart, along with at least three of their adopted children, died in a crash off the California coast in the Westport area of Mendocino County on March 26.More >
A local woman seriously hurt in a zip-lining accident has been awarded more than $313,000 in damages.
Cynthia Belton's body was discovered in her apartment after a welfare check on March 19 at the College Place Apartments. Police will not say how she died, and officers will not comment on any suspect information.
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.
A man who threatened an African-American Muslim couple while driving next to them in Portland last year pleaded no contest to second-degree intimidation Wednesday.
Spotify and Hulu are joining forces in an attempt to draw more subscribers to their platforms.
A heated argument about a popular beef jerky snack led to a shooting at a Houston gas station, authorities said.
Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say rammed a motorcyclist off the road in Sarasota, Florida.
Conagra Brands is recalling 135,159 pounds of their Salisbury steak products due to possible foreign matter contamination.
