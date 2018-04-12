Andy’s Adventures: Steens Mountain and Alvord Desert

Tucked in the southeast corner of Oregon is a mountain that many people have never heard and even fewer have visited. For Andy's Adventures, Andy Carson traveled to Steens Mountain to find out what makes it so special.

Steens Mountain includes many species of wildlife and Oregon’s highest road.

Also in southeast Oregon is one of the state’s most unique areas: the Alvord Desert.

The desert is a place that averages just 7 inches of rain a year. While there, Andy explored the desert floor and the natural hot springs nearby.

