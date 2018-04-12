Portland ranked as one of the best places to live in U.S.

Portland has been named as one of the best places to live by a report that was published Tuesday.

U.S. News and World Report unveiled its 2018 list of the 25 most livable metropolitan cities, and the report placed Portland in the sixth slot.

The list is based on the cost of living, job market, crime rates, desirability, and quality of education of the country's 125 largest metro areas.

Portland was ranked at No. 32 in 2017. The jump in ranking this year was based on "a strong job market and consistent growth in population," as well as residents view of "Portland as a highly desirable place to live."

Austin, Texas, was picked as the best place to live in 2018.

It was followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

For the full list, visit https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/slideshows/25-best-places-to-live-in-the-us

