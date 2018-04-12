Local volunteers for ACS Road to Recovery Program receive Be the Change Award

Walking to the bus stop and taking public transit may seem like a small daily task for most, but it's a bigger deal when you're doing it while being treated for cancer. Thanks to Portland volunteers, local cancer patients are getting free rides to and from their appointments.More >
The latest recipient of the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award offers seniors more than a good meal - she gives them a chance to be part of a community.More >
With all of the chaos of shopping, decorating, packing and wrapping, it's easy to lose sight of what the holidays are truly about. But a local nonprofit called With Love puts things in perspective.More >
A group of high schoolers in Beaverton are sharing the gift of music with elementary students who otherwise may not be able to afford it.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
It can be expensive to get kids ready to head back to school, and not every local family can afford to buy it all. That's where the non-profit My New Red Shoes comes in, helping homeless and low-income students look and feel great before they head to class.More >
A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
Sarah and Jennifer Hart, along with at least three of their adopted children, died in a crash off the California coast in the Westport area of Mendocino County on March 26.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A local woman seriously hurt in a zip-lining accident has been awarded more than $313,000 in damages.More >
Cynthia Belton’s body was discovered in her apartment after a welfare check on March 19 at the College Place Apartments. Police will not say how she died, and officers will not comment on any suspect information.More >
A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after she led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.More >
A man who threatened an African-American Muslim couple while driving next to them in Portland last year pleaded no contest to second-degree intimidation Wednesday.More >
Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say rammed a motorcyclist off the road in Sarasota, Florida.More >
The Oregon Health Authority is expanding the advisory for fish caught in the Willamette River.More >
Spotify and Hulu are joining forces in an attempt to draw more subscribers to their platforms.More >
