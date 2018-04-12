Local volunteers for ACS Road to Recovery Program receive Be the Change Award

Walking to the bus stop and taking public transit may seem like a small daily task for most, but it's a bigger deal when you're doing it while being treated for cancer. Thanks to Portland volunteers, local cancer patients are getting free rides to and from their appointments.

Priscilla Nelson and Richard Reese are the new recipients of the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change Award. Combined they've driven 2,400 miles in eight years of volunteering for the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery Program.

Mission Delivery Program Manager Courtney Clark explains, "Its need based and essentially the only criteria to get a ride from us is you have to be a cancer patient."

For volunteer Priscilla Nelson, patient care comes natural, "I'm a nurse and had worked in the operating room up until the age of 75. And I said, I want to do something, but not in medicine."

She doesn't offer medical advice, but she can help patients understand why treatments are the way the are.

Her fellow volunteer, Richard Reese, has a very personal stake in his volunteering. "After my wife passed away. I wanted to honor her," Reese explains, "Started out with breast cancer then went into milo-dysplastics syndrome which is a form of leukemia."

In eight years, Reese has given 1,692 rides and counting. That comes out to roughly 14,000 miles worth of rides.

To nominate a person or group deserving of the Be The Change Award, please go to KPTV.com/BeTheChange.

