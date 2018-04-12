On the Go with Joe at Abundancia Coffee

Portland is a city known for its love of coffee. Now a new coffee boutique soon become an exclusive coffee club for those java drinkers who love unique roasts from around the world.More >
There’s a new place in Portland where virtual reality can be quite the physical workout.More >
For Tuesday, ice cream doesn’t just taste good but it’s also doing good, thanks to a partnership between a local nonprofit and a popular ice cream brand. New Avenues for Youth owns and operates two Ben & Jerry’s PartnerShops, where young people in Portland who are at-risk of homelessness can receive job training and employment.More >
Monday marked the launch of an arm wrestling challenge like no other: it’s helping children with life-threatening medical conditions. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is encouraging people to take part in the nationwide Arm-Wresting Challenge.More >
Spring is in bloom and an event in Aurora this weekend is celebrating the gardening season.More >
Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to Portland for an annual event where you can find almost anything related to automobiles. The Auto Swap Meet, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country, is back for another year in the Rose City. The swap meet features 1,800 vendors at the Portland International Raceway, filling the full five-mile-long track. The swap meet opened at PIR at 7 a.m. Thursday and more booths are open Friday and Saturday at the Expo Center. Between ...More >
“A Breakthrough Ice Experience” has come to the Moda Center for five days of shows this week.More >
Beloved literary creatures have come center stage, thanks to the Oregon Children’s Theatre.More >
A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
Sarah and Jennifer Hart, along with at least three of their adopted children, died in a crash off the California coast in the Westport area of Mendocino County on March 26.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A local woman seriously hurt in a zip-lining accident has been awarded more than $313,000 in damages.More >
Cynthia Belton’s body was discovered in her apartment after a welfare check on March 19 at the College Place Apartments. Police will not say how she died, and officers will not comment on any suspect information.More >
A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after she led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.More >
A man who threatened an African-American Muslim couple while driving next to them in Portland last year pleaded no contest to second-degree intimidation Wednesday.More >
Authorities in Florida have arrested a man who they say rammed a motorcyclist off the road in Sarasota, Florida.More >
The Oregon Health Authority is expanding the advisory for fish caught in the Willamette River.More >
Spotify and Hulu are joining forces in an attempt to draw more subscribers to their platforms.More >
