On the Go with Joe at Abundancia Coffee

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland is a city known for its love of coffee. Now a new coffee boutique soon become an exclusive coffee club for those java drinkers who love unique roasts from around the world.

Adundancia Coffee, located at 5929 Southeast Powell Boulevard, is run by Faisal Mutua, a third generation coffee farmer who owns a coffee farm in Kenya.

The coffee boutique roasts its beans in Portland and also offers rare coffees from across the globe.

Abundancia Coffee is currently open to the public, but later this year it will transition into a coffee club, where people buy annual memberships and can sample rare and valuable coffees, some of which cost $600 a pound!

Learn more at AbundanciaCoffee.org.

