MORE celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It’s National Grilled Cheese Day, and what better place to celebrate in Portland than The Grilled Cheese Grill? The Portland food truck has two locations – on NE Alberta and in Downtown – as well as a mobile grilled cheese bus. MORE’s Molly Riehl visited the NE Alberta location, which has a school bus where you can eat your cheesy sandwich on a rainy day.

After learning about The Grilled Cheese Grill, MORE learns how to make the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich. Two of the secrets? Great bread and a whole lot of butter!

