MORE celebrates National Grilled Cheese Day

It’s National Grilled Cheese Day, and what better place to celebrate in Portland than The Grilled Cheese Grill? The Portland food truck has two locations – on NE Alberta and in Downtown – as well as a mobile grilled cheese bus. MORE’s Molly Riehl visited the NE Alberta location, which has a school bus where you can eat your cheesy sandwich on a rainy day.

After learning about The Grilled Cheese Grill, MORE learns how to make the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich. Two of the secrets? Great bread and a whole lot of butter!

