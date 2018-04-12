New study identifies Multnomah Co. areas at risk of landslide

A new study released on Thursday has identified areas of Multnomah County where landslides are more likely to happen.

The study done by the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries included the cities of Portland, Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview, and Wood Village. An interactive map posted online shows areas at risk of a landslide.

According to the study, about 37,000 people live in areas with high landslide susceptibility. About $8.7 billion in buildings and land value are also located in those areas.

The study also says about 6,700 of those people and about $1.6 billion of buildings and land value is atop of land that has already slid.

"Overall, the study shows significant landslide risks in some areas of Multnomah County," says Bill Burns, engineering geologist and lead author of the Oregon DOGAMI study. "It's important to continue working to reduce our landslide risks, and there are steps we can all take to do that."

Oregon DOGAMI says they used lidar to identify where past landslides occurred. The new landslide inventory maps show more than 7,000 past landslides. The study also used new geology data to create landslide susceptibility maps to show the areas where landslides are more likely to happen in the future.

For more information about the study and to view the interactive maps, visit OregonGeology.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.