Police asking for help identifying people associated with March shooting on E. Burnside

Surveillance images of the people believed to be associated with the March 20 shooting (Portland Police Bureau)

Portland police are asking for the public's help identifying three people who are believed to be associated with a shooting that happened on March 20.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire at the Morgan Place Apartments, located at 15900 East Burnside Street. They found one man injured and two occupied apartments struck by gunfire.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images captured near the scene of the shooting. Investigators believe the three people shown in the images are associated with the shooting.

The first person is described as a man in his 30s to 40s, with a husky build. The second person is described as a man in his 20s to 30s, with a medium build, goatee, and has a tattoo on his right forearm. The third person is described as a man in his 20s to 30s, with a thin build, and a beard.

Anyone who recognizes the three people or has information about the shooting, please contact Gang Enforcement Team Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.

