Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office hopes new program will help curb opioid epidemic

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is trying to curb the opioid epidemic with a new pilot program.

The sheriff's office says people in its treatment program are taking longer to recover than in the past, and are relapsing more frequently.

Now, the sheriff's office is partnering with the Clackamas County Health Centers for a new program to help addicts. The program would use a new drug called Vivitrol.

Vivitrol is a medication that blocks opioid receptors in the brain, which helps stop drug cravings.

"Our clients who are taking Vivitrol are saying it's remarkable how much it's cutting down on their urges to use and how they're actually able to focus on treatment and really having some of the results we hope they would have," said Capt. Jenna Morrison, Clackamas County Community Corrections Director.

People in the treatment program will get an injection of Vivitrol once a month.

The Centers for Disease Control says 115 Americans die each day from opioid overdose.

