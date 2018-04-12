State of the City: Mayor Wheeler calls for welcoming immigrants, embracing homelessness solutions in Portland

In his State of the City address, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler touched on several issues and challenges he said the city of Portland is addressing including climate change, immigration and homelessness.

Delivering the address at Portland Community College's campus located at 2305 Southeast 82nd Avenue, Wheeler quickly pointed out how Portland is involved on the international stage.

"Portland is a global leader on many issues, among them is combating climate change," Wheeler said. "Our entire region is working together to get us on the path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050."

Wheeler reiterated his support of Portland as a sanctuary city, declaring he "will continue to fight for our right to be an inclusive, welcoming city – yes, even if it means going to jail."

The issue that Wheeler addressed the most was homelessness in Portland.

Wheeler spoke on the new shelter planned for construction under the Broadway Bridge, which will be funded by a donation from and announced by the CEO of Columbia Sportswear Tuesday.

Wheeler also spoke about working with Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw about achieving trust between Portlanders and officers. This comes after protests over an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

