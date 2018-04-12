Eugene considering ban on feeding wildlife due to growing rat population

The Eugene City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wildlife - except for birds, squirrels and feral cats.

The Register-Guard reports the proposed ban arose from a discussion about Eugene's rat population, which appears to have increased with the growing popularity of backyard farming. Rats have become a problem in some neighborhoods, partly because they find food in backyard compost piles and chicken coops.

The proposed ban is modeled after one in Medford.

The Eugene councilors who want to pass it say feeding wildlife can lead to property damage from roaming creatures and poses a danger to public health.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.