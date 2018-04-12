Portland man wins $1,000 a week for life from Oregon Lottery - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland man wins $1,000 a week for life from Oregon Lottery

PORTLAND, OR

A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a local Fred Meyer.

The Oregon Lottery reported that Marlon Stockton matched all four numbers on a Win for Life ticket that was purchased at a Fred Meyer on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

Stockton said he normally plays Keno but heard about Win for Life and decided to give it a try. 

The Oregon Lottery said Stockton opted to take $52,000 per year as an annual payment, rather than the $1,000 weekly payment.

