Rare brown booby bird from California found stranded on Oregon coast

A rare brown booby bird was found stranded on the Oregon coast.

The young bird was discovered around noon Sunday, hours after a storm battered the Pacific Northwest.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium was notified of a large, unique-looking bird on the beach adjacent to South Beach State Park.

Aquarium staff typically requests injured birds be brought to their facility in Newport, however in cases such as this, with the bird being large and potentially dangerous, aquarium workers responded to the scene.

Aviculturists identified the bird as a juvenile brown booby.

Brown booby birds are typically found in tropical or subtropical zones off the coast of Central America. In the past few decades, however, the range of the birds has expanded northward. Last fall, biologists discovered the first instance of the seabirds nesting as far north as California in Channel Islands National Park.

Occurrences of these birds on the Oregon coast are extremely rare, with less than 20 ever recorded. Aquarium staff hypothesize that the weekend storm contributed to the fatigued bird's stranding on the Oregon coast, more than 1,000 miles north of the Channel Islands in California.

It was determined the rare bird did not sustain any significant injuries. Aquarium workers began fluid therapy to treat its weak and underweight condition.

Once the bird is in a stable condition, it will likely be transferred to International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, California for final rehabilitation and release.

Another brown booby was rescued on the Oregon coast in February 2017.

People who find a wild animal they believe to be distressed should not approach or touch the animal. When in doubt, contact Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888, fish and wildlife officials, or qualified wildlife rehabilitators who can provide instructions on how to proceed and get the animal to safety.

