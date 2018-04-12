Beaverton child sex trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Vancouver man in New Jersey

A Vancouver man was arrested in New Jersey in connection with a child sex trafficking investigation in Beaverton.

Police said 47-year-old James Kennan was arrested in Hazlet, New Jersey on Wednesday. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on April 5 on charges of sex trafficking of a child, attempted sex trafficking of a child and attempted enticement.

The indictment and arrest followed a month-long investigation by detectives from the Beaverton Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Police said the underage victim is being provided services to help during her recovery process.

No other details were released about the investigation.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force consists of FBI agents, detectives and officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Tigard Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.