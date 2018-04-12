Police: Hit-and-run driver arrested after injuring bicyclist in SE Portland; charges include DUII

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested a week after injuring a bicyclist in southeast Portland, according to police.

Abduraham S. Abubaker, 30, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 12200 block of Southeast Ramona Street.

The investigation began at 7:07 p.m. April 6. Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a driver and a bicyclist near Southeast Gladstone Street and Cora Drive.

The bicycle rider was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. An update on the bicyclist’s condition was not provided by police.

Investigators said the driver of a blue Dodge Stratus turned south on Cora Drive from eastbound Gladstone Street and hit with the bicyclist.

After the collision, the driver left the scene. Witnesses assisted the bicyclist and contacted police. Those witnesses also provided important information about the suspect vehicle to officers, according to police.

The Dodge Stratus was found a short time later on the 3500 block of Cora Drive, but the driver was not immediately located.

Investigators learned additional information that identified the suspect as Abubaker.

Abubaker was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering another person and DUII.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Traffic Investigation Unit Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

