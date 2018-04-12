State biologists count 124 wolves, 11 percent increase - KPTV - FOX 12

State biologists count 124 wolves, 11 percent increase

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
file photo file photo
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Biologists in Oregon have counted 124 wolves in their annual tally, marking an 11 percent increase over last year's numbers.

The much-anticipated report also found a 38 percent increase in the number of breeding pairs in the state, where the species was once wiped out due to a bounty.

The count also tallied 13 wolf deaths in 2017, including those of four wolves that were killed illegally.

There are now so-called "resident wolves" in nine counties in southern and eastern Oregon.

Wolves were wiped out in Oregon until about 20 years ago; in 2009, there were only 14 counted statewide.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will review the report at a meeting in Astoria next week.

The annual wolf count is considered the minimum known wolf population.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.