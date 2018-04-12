Married couple arrested, accused of more than 20 business robberies in Portland metro area

A married couple is facing charges in connection with 20 robberies of businesses in the Portland metro area, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Nigel Floyd, 38, is facing 21 counts of first-degree robbery. His wife, 39-year-old Stephanie Floyd, is facing 19 counts of first-degree robbery.
Investigators said Nigel Floyd committed the robberies in Portland, Gresham, Wood Village and Happy Valley using a large kitchen knife.
The robberies occurred between Jan. 20 and April 11, with Stephanie Floyd acting as the getaway driver in the majority of the cases, according to court documents.
Law enforcement agencies collaborated to conduct surveillance around stores similar to ones that had been robbed by the suspects.
A probable cause affidavit states Nigel Floyd and Stephanie Floyd were spotted in a white minivan outside a business on the 7800 block of Northeast Glisan Street on Wednesday.
Court documents state Nigel Floyd got out of the van, put on a mask and robbed a business, before getting back into the vehicle.
Nigel and Stephanie Floyd were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office released a list of some of the robberies that have been connected to the Floyds by investigators.
Surveillance images from some of the robberies were released by investigators Thursday.
Anyone with information about the suspects or this investigation is asked to contact Gresham Police Detective Tim Snider at 503-618-3186 or Tim.Snider@greshamoregon.gov; or Portland Police Detective William Winters at 503-823-04560 or William.Winters@PortlandOregon.gov.
