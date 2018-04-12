Man convicted of 10th DUII receives five-year sentence

A 50-year-old man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after receiving his tenth DUII conviction, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.

Andrew Mascarenas, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been convicted of nine other DUIIs, which all occurred between 1990 and 2012 in Wyoming.

Mascarenas’ most recent conviction is connected to a wrong-way driving incident that occurred as he was driving home from a Beaverton strip club.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he saw Mascarenas drive over a concrete divider on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and swerve into oncoming traffic early Jan. 14.

Mascarenas almost hit another vehicle and caused the driver to turn sharply to avoid an accident, the deputy says.

Mascarenas refused to take sobriety tests and told law enforcement that he had only drank two beers during his five-and-a-half hour visit to the strip club.

Despite his claim, Mascarenas allegedly admitted that he “drank too much” and acknowledged that he should not have been behind the wheel, the sheriff’s office said.

Mascarenas’ defense Thursday claimed that Mascarenas had been experiencing a diabetic episode the morning he was pulled over and had not been under the influence of alcohol.

At the sentencing Thursday, court officials said Mascarenas was a great danger to the community, given his history, and maintained that he must be kept away from alcohol and vehicles for as long as possible.

