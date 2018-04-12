Deputies: Items found belonged to missing California family trav - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Items found belonged to missing California family traveling from Portland

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Thottapilly family (Photo: Facebook) Thottapilly family (Photo: Facebook)
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA (AP) -

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office says recovered debris and personal items confirm that a vehicle seen plunging into a storm-swollen northern California river last week belonged to a family that went missing.

A sheriff's office statement Thursday says the vehicle and its occupants haven't been located in the Eel River, but searchers have found numerous items from the vehicle's body and interior. They say the items are consistent with a family on vacation and unspecified items were identified by relatives of the Thottapilly family.

The family of four - two parents and two children - was traveling from Portland to their home in Santa Clarita, California, last week when they stopped communicating with relatives.

