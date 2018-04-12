'Put your phones down': Mother makes plea regarding distracted driving

Alexxyss Therwhanger, 19, died in a T-bone collision in central Oregon two years ago. Her mother says she was looking at her phone, went off road and over corrected.

Oregon Department of Transportation teamed with their Washington state counterparts, as well as the mother of a teen who died in a traffic accident, to help curb distracted driving Thursday.

Transportation officials and law enforcement gathered at Portland International Raceway, informing attendees that one out of every 12 serious injury crashes in Oregon is caused by a distracted driver.

They used a driving test course to help illustrate their point, as well as the car the mother says her teen was driving when she crashed in central Oregon two years ago.

The wrecked car was being driven by 19-year-old Alexxyss Therwhanger. Her mother, Shannon Moulton, stood near her daughter's car Thursday and shared her daughter's story.

"Every time I walk around that corner and see her car ... it's a punch in the gut," Moulton said, referencing her daughter's car, which was encased in a glass-paneled display. "My daughter's last moment was inside that."

Her daughter died instantly after being T-boned in 2016.

She was looking at her phone and went off road, over-correcting and colliding with another car, her mother said.

Moulton has been sharing her story far and wide since her daughter's death and said being at the event Thursday was important to her.

"I don't want another parent to get that knock on the door that says 'I'm sorry, your child was killed,'" Moulton said.

ODOT said that on average, distracted driving causes a crash every 2.5 hours across the state.

“Just put your phones down, it is not that important," Moulton said. "If it is that important, pull over, because I don’t want my story to be repeated."

Travis Gordon, an instructor with Oregon Driver Education Center at the raceway Thursday, hopes the information shared at the event hits home for Oregon drivers.

“Driving is really important and we do it every single day," Gordon said. "A lot of times we drive and do the same thing over and over we get a little complacent."

