Man recounts ‘horrific’ road rage incident with hatchet-wielding suspect in Milwaukie area

The honk of a horn turned into a terrifying case of road rage involving a hatchet-wielding suspect in the Milwaukie area.

Sean Van Walchren told FOX 12 he was driving on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard near Harrison Street during rush hour Wednesday morning.

He said a man in a metallic gray Mazda 3 cut him off, so when they came up to a red light, Van Walchren honked his horn.

He is still in shock about what happened next. The other driver got out and began punching Van Walchren’s driver’s side window, before running back to his car and pulling out what looked like a military-style hatchet.

Seconds later, the suspect shattered Van Walchren’s window and then smashed the front windshield three times with the hatchet.

Van Walchren said he was blocked in on all sides and unable to escape his car.

“I have never felt more hopeless in my entire life,” Van Walchren told FOX 12 on Thursday.

Van Walchren said the light turned green and the suspect sped away.

Van Walchren was on his way to work at Oregon Health & Science University, where he conducts trauma research.

“I see the patients that come in from incidents like this,” he said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be the victim in one of these horrific ordeals.”

Van Walchren describes his attacker as a white man in his late 30s, with a receding hairline.

Milwaukie police confirmed they are investigating this case.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.