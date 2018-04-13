Suspected package thief caught on camera in NE Portland

Caught in the act: A Portland man runs after a thief but the suspect got away after stealing packages from a front doorstep. The confrontation was caught on camera.

“He was banging on the back window of the cab, like screaming at him and then the driver backed up a little bit and drove away,” said the homeowner, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, Ginger.

In the home surveillance doorbell video, Ginger can be seen peeking outside from her home, watching her husband run after the thief near Northeast 37th and Morris Street.

“My husband was just going to check the mail, coincidentally when he opened the door there was a guy scurrying away from the bottom of our stairs with some packages,” she said.

From another home surveillance camera, the suspect in a red hoodie is seen grabbing the packages. The man then hides his face.

Seconds later, Ginger's husband opens the door. He reaches in his pocket for his phone and then he follows the thief.

This guy wasn’t about to let the thief walk away. He follows the suspect to the truck. Watch...and listen #fox12 pic.twitter.com/z5n9bH2icw — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 13, 2018

“It was definitely a man. He had one glove on and another ungloved hand,” said Ginger.

From the doorbell camera, Ginger's husband is seen following the man, but the thief keeps walking away, careful not to turn around.

“In broad daylight, 10:30 in the morning, neighbors everywhere,” she said.

Ginger said bathroom fixtures were inside the now stolen packages, worth about $150. But she said that’s not what bothers her.

She said now she feels “really vulnerable.”

Ginger’s quick-thinking husband snapped a picture of the truck and called police. Officers took a report and are now investigating.

“There’s really no consequence for this. I’m sure this person knows that they can drive around and do this all day, and there’s not much of a chance that someone is going to tackle him,” said Ginger.

Unless he comes back to their house, she said.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.