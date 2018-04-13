Man accused of stealing from Lake Oswego bike shop, then trying to sell stolen items online

A Washington man is accused of stealing $35,000 worth of merchandise from a Lake Oswego bicycle shop and trying to sell it all online.

Last week, police said a man broke into Lakeside Bicycles and made off with a bunch of items, including an expensive bike.

About a day later, he was caught trying to sell all the items online by an employee at the shop.

"Nowadays a lot of the components have serial numbers so we compiled that for the police department and started going to Craigslist and eBay and started checking it constantly," said Lakeside Bicycles employee Phillip Champoux. "We were able to find the items with the pictures of the serial number, and it was like... wow."

Champoux says the thief was able to get inside by breaking through the business' window.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Vladislav Martynenko of Issaquah. He is now in custody, facing several charges.

