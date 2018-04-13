Man in road hit, seriously hurt in Vancouver

A man standing in a Vancouver road was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident occurred in the 7700 block of Northeast Highway 99. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said.

It's not clear why he was in the road. The sheriff's office said the nearest crosswalk was about 30 feet south of where the collision occurred.

The driver who hit the man stopped and is cooperating with deputies.

The road was closed but has since reopened. The sheriff's office is investigating.