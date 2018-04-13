Deputies: Aloha home hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Aloha early Friday morning.

At 12:22 a.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire at a home in the 14800 block of Southwest Farmington Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that two suspects approached the home, fired upon it multiple times, and then fled on foot.

Deputies located evidence of gunfire inside the home.

The sheriff's office said a total of eight people were inside, including a pregnant woman and children. No one was injured.

Deputies searched the area for the suspects but they were not located. Descriptions of the suspects are not available at this time.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting is gang-related and the Washington County Inter-Agency Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.