Deputies: Aloha home hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

Trapped in a gold 2002 Honda Odyssey van with his time running short, 16-year old Kyle Plush asked Siri to call 911 and begged the dispatcher for help in a series of emergency calls released by Cincinnati police.More >
Caught in the act: A Portland man runs after a thief but the suspect got away after stealing packages from a front doorstep. The confrontation was caught on camera.More >
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office says recovered debris and personal items confirm that a vehicle seen plunging into a storm-swollen Northern California river last week belonged to a family that went missing.More >
A man standing in a Vancouver road was hit by a vehicle and seriously hurt Thursday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.More >
The USS Portland, a new Navy ship that will be commissioned later this month in its namesake city, has entered the Columbia River.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Oregon Department of Transportation teamed with their Washington state counterparts, as well as the mother of a teen who died in a traffic accident, to help curb distracted driving Thursday.More >
Portland has been named as one of the best places to live by a report that was published Tuesday.More >
A Portland man won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a local Fred Meyer.More >
