PPB K-9 suffers broken leg while apprehending suspect, recovering after surgery

PORTLAND, OR

A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that was injured while apprehending a suspect Monday night is recovering after having surgery.

This week, K-9 Maverick helped PPB SERT and East Precinct Officers apprehend two suspects who were armed with replica firearms.

Maverick broke his leg while apprehending one of those suspects in southeast Portland on Monday.

The Portland Police K-9 Unit posted on Facebook Thursday night that Maverick had successful surgery on his leg and "will be back to work in no time."

