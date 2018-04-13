On the Go with Joe at Wizard World - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Wizard World

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Fans of movies, comic books and all things pop culture have come to Portland for an annual convention this weekend.

Wizard World kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Oregon Convention Center and runs through Sunday.

Cosplayers, both by hobby and by trade, come from all over the country to Wizard World. 

In addition to attendees, a number of celebrities will be at the convention, including three “Justice League” actors, Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise, and Jon Heder, star of “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Learn more about the convention at WizardWold.com/ComicCon/Portland.  

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • On The Go With JoeOn The Go With JoeMore>>

  • On the Go with Joe at Wizard World

    On the Go with Joe at Wizard World

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:03:37 GMT
    Fans of movies, comic books and all things pop culture have come to Portland for an annual convention this weekend. Wizard World kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Oregon Convention Center and runs through Sunday. Cosplayers, both by hobby and by trade, come from all over the country to Wizard World.  Pirates, Supervillains and Cruella oh my! Getting ready to go live at @WizardWorld #ComicCon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xdSXemO5ax — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) Apri...More >
    Fans of movies, comic books and all things pop culture have come to Portland for an annual convention this weekend. Wizard World kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Oregon Convention Center and runs through Sunday. Cosplayers, both by hobby and by trade, come from all over the country to Wizard World.  Pirates, Supervillains and Cruella oh my! Getting ready to go live at @WizardWorld #ComicCon on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xdSXemO5ax — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) Apri...More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Abundancia Coffee

    On the Go with Joe at Abundancia Coffee

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:10:41 GMT

    Portland is a city known for its love of coffee. Now a new coffee boutique soon become an exclusive coffee club for those java drinkers who love unique roasts from around the world. 

    More >

    Portland is a city known for its love of coffee. Now a new coffee boutique soon become an exclusive coffee club for those java drinkers who love unique roasts from around the world. 

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Creature VR

    On the Go with Joe at Creature VR

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:40:53 GMT

    There’s a new place in Portland where virtual reality can be quite the physical workout. 

    More >

    There’s a new place in Portland where virtual reality can be quite the physical workout. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.