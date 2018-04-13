On the Go with Joe at Wizard World

Fans of movies, comic books and all things pop culture have come to Portland for an annual convention this weekend.

Wizard World kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at the Oregon Convention Center and runs through Sunday.

Cosplayers, both by hobby and by trade, come from all over the country to Wizard World.

In addition to attendees, a number of celebrities will be at the convention, including three “Justice League” actors, Bonnie Wright who played Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise, and Jon Heder, star of “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Learn more about the convention at WizardWold.com/ComicCon/Portland.

