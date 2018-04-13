Police: Two people arrested in Castle Rock for vehicle prowls, theft

Castle Rock Police arrested two people on Wednesday for theft-related charges.

Police said on April 2, they received a report from a woman saying her vehicle had been prowled over night and her credit card was stolen. The card was used on the same night at the Rocket Market, located at 1040 Dougherty Drive Northeast.

Two suspects, identified as Spencer T. Lindberg, 23, and Desiree K. Fletcher, 24, both transients, were seen on surveillance video recovered from the Rocket Market.

On April 11, police received a call from a Rocket Market employee saying that Lindberg and Fletcher had entered a McDonald's, which located in the same building as the Rocket Market.

Lindberg and Fletcher were arrested at the scene. Police said several bags containing methamphetamine and various items of stolen mail and property were found with Lindberg and Fletcher.

Both were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of vehicle prowl in the second degree, theft in the second degree, and possession of stolen property in the second degree.

Lindberg was also arrested on an outstanding Washington Department of Corrections Felony Warrant.

Police said an additional nine victims of unreported mail thefts and vehicle prowls have been identified.

