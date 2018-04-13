Andy’s Adventures: Fort Rock and Crack in the Ground

For his latest round of adventures, Andy Carson headed to southeast Oregon.

Fort Rock is the name of a geological feature in Oregon and the name of a town right nearby. Andy visited a museum, run entirely by volunteers, dedicated to the history of the people who settled there generations ago.

Andy also went to one of the strangest natural places in Oregon: the Crack in the Ground. He went to see whether the geological phenomenon lives up to its name.

A post shared by Andy C (@andythec) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

