Andy’s Adventures: Fort Rock and Crack in the Ground - KPTV - FOX 12

Andy’s Adventures: Fort Rock and Crack in the Ground

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

For his latest round of adventures, Andy Carson headed to southeast Oregon.

Fort Rock is the name of a geological feature in Oregon and the name of a town right nearby. Andy visited a museum, run entirely by volunteers, dedicated to the history of the people who settled there generations ago.

Andy also went to one of the strangest natural places in Oregon: the Crack in the Ground. He went to see whether the geological phenomenon lives up to its name.

A post shared by Andy C (@andythec) on

MORE:

Andy's Adventures in Vale and Fields 

Andy’s Adventures: Steens Mountain and Alvord Desert

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.