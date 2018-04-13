Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old Sublimity man

Robert Ingalls and a surveillance image of his vehicle (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 82-year-old Marion County man.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Robert Ingalls was last seen leaving his Sublimity home Thursday evening.

Ingalls, who suffers from dementia like symptoms and requires medication, recently moved to an assisted living facility from Washington and may be headed to the Bellevue area or possibly California, according to the sheriff's office.

Ingalls is described as a white man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 285 pounds, with blue eyes, and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a blue denim shirt, blue Dockers pants, a gray jacket, and black shoes.

The sheriff's office said Ingalls is driving his tan 2002 Chevrolet truck with a canopy and Washington plates YSREBOB. The truck has an NHRA sticker on the rear portion of the canopy.

Anyone who sees Ingalls or his vehicle is asked to call their local law enforcement immediately.

