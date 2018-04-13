Missing 82-year-old Sublimity man found safe near Tacoma - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 82-year-old Sublimity man found safe near Tacoma

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

An 82-year-old Marion County man reported missing Friday has been found safe.

Robert Ingalls was found Friday evening near Tacoma and was reunited with family, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.

He was located by a motorist who saw social media postings.

The sheriff’s office said Friday morning that Ingalls was last seen leaving his Sublimity home. 

Ingalls recently moved to an assisted living facility from Washington.

Deputies were worried because Ingalls suffers from dementia-like symptoms and requires medication.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.