Missing 82-year-old Sublimity man found safe near Tacoma

An 82-year-old Marion County man reported missing Friday has been found safe.

Robert Ingalls was found Friday evening near Tacoma and was reunited with family, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.

He was located by a motorist who saw social media postings.

The sheriff’s office said Friday morning that Ingalls was last seen leaving his Sublimity home.

Ingalls recently moved to an assisted living facility from Washington.

Deputies were worried because Ingalls suffers from dementia-like symptoms and requires medication.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.