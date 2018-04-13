Woman arrested after attempting to elude officers in SE Portland

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after she attempted to elude officers then crashed in southeast Portland.

Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly and with no lights on.

Spike strips were deployed near Southeast 153rd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Police said the driver "aggressively steered" the vehicle to avoid driving over the spike strips and lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The suspect, identified as Stephanie L. Schramm, received treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. After being treated, she was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Schramm is being charged with attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief in the second degree, possession of meth, and failure to perform duties of a driver.

