Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, April 13 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, April 13

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Comedian Hannibal Buress performs at the Keller this Sunday. Ahead of his big show, he tells MORE’s Molly Riehl what he thinks of Portland and why he’s excited for fans to see his upcoming movie, “Tag.”

For tickets to see Hannibal, follow the link: https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/hannibal-buress

For a list of restaurants participating in Travel Portland’s “Portland Charity Cocktail Program,” follow this link:  https://www.travelportland.com/article/portland-charity-cocktail/
 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.