Driver arrested for DUII after crashing into patrol vehicle in SE Portland, officer injured

A Portland police officer was injured early Friday morning after a DUII driver crashed into his patrol vehicle.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Clay Street just before 1:30 a.m.

As the Central Precinct officer was crossing SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, the driver of a Jeep Liberty failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the patrol vehicle.

After the crash, the officer requested additional officers and emergency personnel to help with the driver of the Jeep, identified as 27-year-old Shelby A. Ratliff. Ratliff was not injured in the crash.

The officer involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has been released. The extent of his injuries is not known.

According to police, officers believe Ratliff was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Ratliff was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of driving under the influence - marijuana and reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.