Two arrested in armed OfferUp robbery in Vancouver

Two people were arrested after robbing a 13-year-old at gunpoint during an online sale meeting, Vancouver police said.

Vancouver police said the robbery happened on March 30. The 13-year-old was meeting with two unknown men he met through the OfferUp app to purchase a video game when he was robbed at gunpoint. The 13-year-old was not injured.

The two suspects were identified as Devin A. Gonzalez, 19, and Hunter W. Woodley, 18. 

Gonzalez and Woodley were arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree. Gonzalez was booked into the Clark County Jail.

Police said that Woodley was already in the Clark County Jail on other unrelated charges.

The Vancouver Police Department would like to remind people that they have Safe Exchange Zones at each of their facility parking lots.

For more information on Safe Exchange Zones, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/police/page/safe-exchange-zones

