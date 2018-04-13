Deputies investigating nail-gun assault at Happy Valley construc - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating nail-gun assault at Happy Valley construction site, one person injured

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are investigating an assault with a nail gun that happened in Happy Valley Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the assault happened at a new subdivision construction site located near Southeast Morning Dew Road and Southeast Tranquility Street.

One victim was found at the scene and is one of the construction site workers, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office have not released any information about a suspect.

This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.

