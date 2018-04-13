Deputies investigating nail gun assault at Happy Valley construction site, worker injured

Deputies are investigating an assault with a nail gun that happened in Happy Valley on Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the assault happened at a new subdivision construction site located near Southeast Morning Dew Road and Southeast Tranquility Street.

One victim was found at the scene and is one of the construction site workers, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the victim had multiple injuries from "nail impacts," and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect is a co-worker of the victim, according to investigators. The suspect left the scene and has not yet been located. He is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build who was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen running toward Southeast 172nd Avenue.

Deputies said the victim and suspect know each other and there is not believed to be a threat to the public in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-723-4949 and reference case 18-010970.

