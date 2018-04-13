Police: Two arrested on DUII, weapons charges during traffic stop in SE Portland

Two people were arrested early Friday morning in southeast Portland on DUII and weapons-related charges.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a blue Lincoln Town Car after observing it speeding in the area of Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 20th Avenue at around 1:39 a.m.

During the traffic stop, an officer saw evidence that the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence and another officer saw a firearm in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two loaded firearms, a knife, handcuffs, pepper spray, a baton, seven grams of cocaine, and $1,000.

The driver and the passenger, identified as 50-year-old Khomphakanh Vondara and 34-year-old Micah R. Rascoe, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Vondara is being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Rascoe is being charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of carry concealed weapon, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, one count each of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, theft in the first degree, possession of cocaine, and delivery of cocaine.

Police are asking anyone with information about Vondara or Rascoe to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.