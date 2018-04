Highway 101 was shut down in both directions south of Cannon Beach due to a landslide Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway near Hug Point, about four miles south of Cannon Beach, on Friday afternoon.

Travelers were advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect delays.

A timeline for reopening the highway was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.