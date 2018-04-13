Wanted suspects caught on camera stealing truck parts from Autol - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted suspects caught on camera stealing truck parts from Autolane in SE Portland

Surveillance image: Autolane/KPTV Surveillance image: Autolane/KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A pair of wanted suspects were caught on camera stealing expensive truck parts from Autolane in southeast Portland.

The theft was reported Wednesday afternoon at the car dealership on the 1700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

The manager of the business said theft has become an all-too-common occurrence.

Don Nutt said the dealership has been targeted five times this year alone.

“We are a small, family owned dealership. We’ve been here a long time, got a lot of nice trucks. So when people come in like this, they make the trucks not so nice, so we have to spend the money to make them nice again. It’s frustrating,” Nutt said.

Autolane’s owner is offering a cash reward for anyone with information that leads to arrests in this case.

