Portland police: Man arrested for randomly shoving elderly woman into car

Portland police have arrested a man they say shoved an elderly woman against a parked car and then walked away.

The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning in the 800 block of Northeast Broadway Street. The 78-year-old woman hit her head and was seriously hurt, though her injuries were not life-threatening, the bureau says.

Justin Ames, 25, did not know the woman and had no reason to reason to hurt her, officers say.

Ames fled the scene but was spotted later Thursday morning near North Larrabee Avenue and Northeast Broadway Street. He was arrested without incident and faces charges of assault in the second degree.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Travis Fields at 503-823-4104 or travis.fields@portlandoregon.gov.