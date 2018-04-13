Ore. inmate indicted in sexual assault involving teen in 2012

A 49-year-old man was indicted last week in a reported sexual assault that involved a 14-year-old.

Chanh Tran is currently serving time in the Oregon Department of Corrections for an unrelated charge, the bureau says.

He faces charges of rape in the third degree, sexual abuse in the second degree and two counts of sodomy in the second degree, according to Portland police.

Member of the bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit started investigating Tran in 2012. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the indictment April 5 is part of a broader effort in Portland to test previously submitted sexual assault kits.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.